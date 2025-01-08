This one’s pretty niche, but I’ve gone far too long without posting any Bandcamp screamo, so: Here’s Gil Cerrone, Melbourne’s masters of skramz, covering a 23-year-old 50-second song from fellow Australian emoviolence veterans. When the Adelaide band Love Like… Electrocution released their self-titled debut in 2002, it contained a track called “I May Have Cried A River For Him But He’s No Depardieu.” Gil Cerrone have delivered a new recording of that song today. Here’s what they have to day about it:

Gil’s first and probably only cover, this song was a catchy outlier on Love Like… Electrocution’s 2002 ST album and the ultimate ear worm – ‘MELT WIZARD!’ bouncing around the head for days. We hope we could do this one justice and add our own spin to what is an AU skramz classic.

Additionally, the song is “Dedicated to Zac Hagan, may he have found peace, RIP.” Listen below.