There’s a good chance that you know psych-rock wizard Ripley Johnson from his bands Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo, but there’s at least some possibility that you also know him from his monthly NTS Radio show. See, Ripley Johnson really loves the radio, or at least the idea of the radio. That comes through loud and clear on the latest single from his Rose City Band.

With Rose City Band, Johnson and his friends specialize in expansive, ultra-chill country-rock, and the music that they make is often beautiful. In a couple of weeks, they’ll release their new LP Sol Y Sombra. I’ve heard it, and it makes for some truly ideal sunny-afternoon mood music. If I was in charge of things, the record would come out in May, not January. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Lights On The Way” and “Seeds Of Light,” and now they’ve also shared “Radio Song,” which is not an R.E.M./KRS-One cover. Instead, it’s another deeply satisfying shimmer-choogle. Here’s what Johnson says about it:

Some of the songs on the new album have little nods to my past life, my college years, living in California. The title gives it away, but “Radio Song” really did feel a song I would hear on the radio back in the day, driving around Santa Cruz in my ’64 Plymouth Fury, with its mono AM radio. I appreciate how rock and roll songs can be simultaneously really simple and familiar, but also emotionally affecting at the same time. I guess that’s part of their power.

Check out “Radio Song” below.

Sol Y Sombra is out 1/24 on Thrill Jockey.