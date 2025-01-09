Morgan Nagler plays in bands Whispertown and Supermoon and has co-written for acts like Phoebe Bridgers, the Breeders, Haim, and Madi Diaz. Today, she’s sharing her debut song “Cradle The Pain,” a blissfully fuzzed-out daydream.

“Cradle The Pain” has a killer team of collaborators: King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas on production, Alex Farrar on mixing, Meg Duffy of Hand Habits on guitar, and Josh Adams (Cat Power, Weyes Blood) on drums. Nagler explained about the track:

I originally wrote this song as a sort of letter to one of my dear friends. It’s funny how it’s often easier to cut to the core of truth when the message is disguised as being for somebody else. It has since taken on many new and personal meanings to me, currently serving as more of a mantra. I think we inherently know it’s all in our own hands, but the allure of not being accountable allows us to romanticize falling victim to the whims of fate. I am constantly needing the reminder that perspective truly is the key to life, and only we contain our own salvations. We have to just keep getting back on the saddle again and again. Cradle the pain, it’s all the same, it’s what you make of it.

The LA musician is currently putting the final touches on an album, about which she continued:

This song is the first of a body of work I consider closest to home. After spending my childhood as an actor taking on alternate personalities, my young adult days writing and touring in various indie projects, and the last several years writing with and for other artists, I’ve compiled a personal collection of songs alongside Kyle. They will be released under my name for the first time, which is appropriate as I feel pretty raw and more like myself than ever. So in many ways, regardless of a lifetime spent in the trenches of creativity, this feels like a debut.

“Cradle The Pain” comes with a music video directed by Christian Stavros and edited by David Checel; watch below.