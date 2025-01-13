Open Head’s sophomore album What Is Success arrives just next week. So far the Hudson Valley experimental band has released the eclectic singles “Catacomb,” “House,” and “N.Y. Frills,” and today they’re back with one final taste in the form of the post-punk earworm “Fiends Don’t Lose.”

“‘Fiends Don’t Lose’ is the second track on the album,” the band says, adding:

Its lyrics play as a film that follows a single person as they grip with becoming what they hate in order to survive in the world. This song is heavily inspired by the Frederich Nietzche quote “He who fights with monsters might take care lest he thereby become a monster. And if you gaze for long into an abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.” Often it feels like the worst humanity has to offer get to run the show. We exist in a cycle where the system reinforces the gazing into the abyss in order to churn out a constant supply of “fiends.” This song is a swirl of colors, tones, and rhythm that propels it’s aggressive nature. The instrumentation is heavily inspired by Drill, Experimental Rap, and Shoegaze to create something that feels genre pushing yet familiar. We tried to make a song that pushes and pulls the listener in the way that a Safdie brother’s film can.

What Is Success is out 1/24 on Wharf Cat.