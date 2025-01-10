Russian shoegazers Blankenberge have another stunner out today following the September release of comeback single “New Rules.” Today’s track, “Together,” cuts a path between M83 and Yumi Zouma, bringing the intimacy of indie-pop into the noise-bombed beauty. Yana Guselnikova’s vocal performance here is mesmerizing, and every little instrumental flourish is doing it for me, especially the way the keyboards, bass, and guitars take turns in the spotlight during the verses. Listen below.

<a href="https://blankenberge.bandcamp.com/track/together-single">Together (Single) by Blankenberge</a>