UK duo Lots Of Hands are set to release their new album (and Fire Talk Records debut) into a pretty room on Friday; they’ve shared a handful of singles from that project so far, such as “Rosie,” “Game Of Zeroes,” “Backseat 30,” and “Masquerade,” which made it into our 5 Best Songs Of The Week. Today, we get a final pre-release single: “Barnyard.”

In a recent interview, Billy Woodhouse talked about the genesis of “Barnyard,” saying: “When Elliot [Dryden] and I first started properly sitting down to make a record, he came with the most basic little guitar riff. I recorded it and then looped it on a Logic track. We had a few beers and just made some mad shit on it. We did it in like 20 minutes and it’s probably my favorite song on the album.”

Listen to “Barnyard” below.

TOUR DATES:

01/24 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK @ Cluny

01/28 – London, UK @ Moth Club

01/29 – Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers

02/28 – London, UK @ Dingwalls *

03/01 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion *

03/02 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

03/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon *

03/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *

* supporting Crywank

into a pretty room is out 1/17 on Fire Talk.