The Weather Station unveils her new album Humanhood this Friday, and the previews have been enticing thus far. “Neon Signs,” “Window,” and “Body Moves” have all served as beautiful, contemplative sprawls, and today Tamara Lindeman is sharing one final taste with “Mirror.”

“The confrontation is gentle, because I’ve been there too,” Lindeman explains. “But life and nature is a giant biofeedback machine. What you put out there responds. And you respond; you can’t help it. That’s what is always happening. That’s one of the many things I meant when I said ‘god is a Mirror.’”

“I wanted the song to warp and disintegrate; to come in and out of being like the imaginary scaffold that holds up a fantasy or cognitive dissonance,” she continues. “In the end, the band grows garbled and comes apart, giving way to a suspension of synth and string textures. I wanted it to feel like being bathed in light; maybe the light I was talking about in the song.”

The influence of nature shines through on the previously released songs but especially on this one as it moves with grace, gradually blossoming like a flower. Listen below.

Humanhood is out 1/17 on Fat Possum.