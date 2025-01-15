Perfume Genius Announces New Album Glory: Hear “It’s A Mirror”

Last year, Perfume Genius celebrated 10 years of Too Bright with an anniversary reissue. Mike Hadreas is done reminiscing; today the indie polymath is announcing his new album Glory and unveiling the promising lead single “It’s A Mirror.”

“I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on,” Hadreas explains about “It’s A Mirror.” “I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven’t really changed for decades. I wrote ‘It’s A Mirror’ while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed.”

Glory was produced by his longtime producer Blake Mills and was co-written with Hadreas’ partner Alan Wyffels. The record also has guitarists Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Greg Uhlmann, drummers Tim Carr and Jim Keltner, and bassist Pat Kelly, plus a special appearance from Aldous Harding on the second track, “No Front Teeth.” He’s also hitting the road this spring; below, see the tour dates and watch the “It’s A Mirror” music video directed by Cody Critchloe.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It’s A Mirror”

02 “No Front Teeth” (Feat. Aldous Harding)

03 “Clean Heart”

04 “Me & Angel”

05 “Left For Tomorrow”

06 “Full On”

07 “Capezio”

08 “Dion”

09 “In A Row”

10 “Hanging Out”

11 “Glory”

TOUR DATES:

05/12 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

05/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

05/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ C6 Fest

05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/31 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

06/03 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

06/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/06 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

06/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

06/12 – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

06/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

06/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/19 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

06/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

06/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

06/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Glory is out 3/28 via Matador. Pre-order it here.