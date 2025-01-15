Perfume Genius Announces New Album Glory: Hear “It’s A Mirror”
Last year, Perfume Genius celebrated 10 years of Too Bright with an anniversary reissue. Mike Hadreas is done reminiscing; today the indie polymath is announcing his new album Glory and unveiling the promising lead single “It’s A Mirror.”
“I wake up overwhelmed even when nothing is going on,” Hadreas explains about “It’s A Mirror.” “I spend the rest of the day trying to regulate, which I prefer to do at home alone with my thoughts. But why? They are mostly bad. They also haven’t really changed for decades. I wrote ‘It’s A Mirror’ while stuck in one of these isolating loops, seeing that something different and maybe even beautiful is out there but not quite knowing how to venture out. I have a lot more practice keeping the door closed.”
Glory was produced by his longtime producer Blake Mills and was co-written with Hadreas’ partner Alan Wyffels. The record also has guitarists Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Greg Uhlmann, drummers Tim Carr and Jim Keltner, and bassist Pat Kelly, plus a special appearance from Aldous Harding on the second track, “No Front Teeth.” He’s also hitting the road this spring; below, see the tour dates and watch the “It’s A Mirror” music video directed by Cody Critchloe.
TRACKLIST:
01 “It’s A Mirror”
02 “No Front Teeth” (Feat. Aldous Harding)
03 “Clean Heart”
04 “Me & Angel”
05 “Left For Tomorrow”
06 “Full On”
07 “Capezio”
08 “Dion”
09 “In A Row”
10 “Hanging Out”
11 “Glory”
TOUR DATES:
05/12 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
05/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party
05/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ C6 Fest
05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/31 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
06/02 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
06/03 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
06/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/06 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
06/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
06/12 – Boston, MA @ Royale
06/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
06/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
06/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/19 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
06/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
06/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
06/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Glory is out 3/28 via Matador. Pre-order it here.