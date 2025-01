It was only back in November that ex-Emeralds guitarist Mark McGuire released the surprise EP Anhedonia, and he’s already back with more new music. He’s dropped a new song called “South For The Winter,” a wordless track that layers tons of lush guitar lines that gradually swell over the course of five minutes. It’s upbeat and serene, and does, in fact, feel a bit like going south for the winter. Listen to it below.

South for the Winter by Mark McGuire