Here’s another festival you could go to in 2025 if you want! BottleRock returns to Napa Valley this May, and it’ll be headlined by Green Day, Justin Timberlake, and Noah Kahan. 4 Non Blondes will reunite for their first show since 2014, and Kate Hudson — yes, that Kate Hudson — will play songs from her 2024 debut album Glorious.

BottleRock 2025 will also feature Ice Cube, Sublime, E-40, Cage The Elephant, Benson Boone, Khruangbin, Kaskade, Goose, Remi Wolf, Sharon Van Etten, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Vacations, Iann Dior, Sasami, Miya Folick, and more. See the poster below, and sign up for pre-sale ticket access here.