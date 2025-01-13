Intermission – “New Fire”

Intermission – “New Fire”

The post-punky San Diego hardcore band Intermission joined the roster of the ascendant indie label Smoking Room last month with the release of the brutal and propulsive “Ball n Chain,” the lead single from the group’s debut mini-LP Power Corrupts. Today they’re back with a second track, “New Fire,” which picks back up with the dance-y drumbeats eventually but kicks off with raw, hard-charging Sex Pistols power chords. As ever, the vocalist sounds like the leader of a gang of orcs. Hear both songs below.

Power Corrupts is out 1/31 via Smoking Room.

