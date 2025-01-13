Återstod & Meißel New Split EP Rules

The screamo-centric Zegema Beach label has a rad new split EP out today. One half of the six-song tracklist belongs to Återstod, a new solo project from Henning of Swedish bands like Suis La Lune and Sore Eyelids. The Återstod songs are full of boisterous, explosive energy, and they hit hard. It blurs together raw and unhinged screamo, elegant post-rock, and the sort of snaking, snapping guitar riffs I associate with Hella. It’s phenomenal. Also quite solid is the back half of the split, which belongs to the Karlsruhe, Germany screamo/post-hardcore combo Meißel. Those tracks are a bit cleaner at times, but by the end of the record it sounds like you’re descending into an inferno (or triumphantly flying out of one). Listen below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/split-22">Split by Zegema Beach Records</a>