SZA Talks To Drew Barrymore About “Drew Barrymore,” Mulls Pivot To Children’s Music

SZA finally released her new album SOS Deluxe: LANA last month and she’ll make her acting debut opposite Keke Palmer in the buddy comedy One Of Them Days that’s opening later this week. On Monday (Jan. 13), the singer went on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she did her first TV interview and of course had to discuss the Ctrl track “Drew Barrymore.”

“It was inspired by you, it wasn’t just the title,” SZA explains. “The energy that you carry. Even my outfit is inspired by the way you made me feel my entire life. The carefree, the understanding.”

“I wrote you this letter that I never sent you, but it talked about how, when you’re younger, and you’re a Black woman, there’s not a lot of examples all the time,” she continued. “One of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television was you, because you were so yourself. You were quirky. Your smile wasn’t perfect. I have a slight speech impediment, and people laugh all the time, like, ‘What is SZA saying?’ And it’s a running joke. But I love the way you talk and just all the you-ness of you — your laugh, even in the movies and in real life.”

Barrymore responded with a memory of a conversation they had while filming the music video in 2017. “Maybe it’s humble insecurity or whatever — even though we had that talk in the trailer that night, I think I always still convinced myself, ‘It was just words that she used for the song, and the words were my name,’ and I had not really heard you explain it like this,” she said.

“I think maybe what you picked up when you were young, ’cause it’s no different now, is this lack of assumption,” she added. “We are looking for permission to be ourselves. We are looking for someone to tell us it will be okay to be exactly who we are, because I experience it almost every day, and I think everybody does.”

SZA promised LANA bonus tracks (SOS Deluxe Deluxe?) and new mixes would be out around Christmas, but they haven’t materialized yet. She’s apparently been reconsidering her career in music according to a recent tweet: “To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”

Watch SZA and Barrymore reunite below.