Last year, Shannon And The Clams released The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, an album that grappled with grief after the unexpected passing of bandleader Shannon Shaw’s fiancé Joe Haener. Today, the Oakland garage rock band is back with the new tune “Wax & String.”

“This song is about the way people attach deep meaning to inanimate objects,” guitarist Cody Blanchard explains. He continues:

The ease with which we do this, how natural it is for us. The innate compulsion towards superstition, witchery, sacred objects, cursed objects. It’s in us. A teddy bear, a pocketknife, a weird rock, a sacred idol, a garment. In Aliens (1986), Ripley checks inside a filthy doll’s head for bad dreams to comfort an orphaned child. The child replies, ‘it’s just a piece of plastic.’ Which is true. But also it doesn’t matter. It was the only thing she had to comfort her after her parents died, and it helped. In retrospect I think this concept bubbled into my subconscious right after Joe died, and I had to go into Joe and Shannon’s empty apartment to get something of his and water the plants that he left behind, because it was way too painful for Shannon to return yet. Going through his things feeling very shook up at seeing and touching the objects that belonged to him, that he used every day, that he intended to use again, things drenched in his psychic presence. The way they were left out or put away for the future. I didn’t really tell anyone about it at the time. Something about interacting with these things was very emotional in a way I did not expect. Unable to even comprehend what this would feel like for Shannon, the hard limits of my own emotional comprehension. My own small experience absolutely dwarfed by that.

Despite its emotionally heavy subject matter, “Wax & String” is infectious, jubilant chaos. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

04/03 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/05 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

04/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

04/09 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

04/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

04/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

04/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ WJCT Soundstage