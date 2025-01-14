At the top of last year, the Fort Collins, Colorado band Flesh Tape released a really cool self-titled debut album. Flesh Tape are clearly inspired by splintered, angular, guitar-centric ’90s indie rock, but they’re not exactly revivalists. Instead, they take their Archers Of Loaf and Dinosaur Jr. influences and they metabolize that stuff through the lens of the heavy-shoegaze music that’s so popular with kids these days. In the actual ’90s, you never would’ve heard a band that simultaneously evoked Sonic Youth and Deftones, but that fusion can exist today, and it sounds really good.

Today, Flesh Tape follow their self-titled album with what appears to be a one-off single called “Petey.” They recorded the track as a duo, with Lauren Beecher on drums and Larson Ross handling guitar, bass, and vocals. It’s a vast but insular song about realizing that you’re “under compromise.” Check it out below.