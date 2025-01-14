Richard Dawson – “Gondola”

English singer-songwriter Richard Dawson likes to sing from other people’s perspectives. On “Gondola,” today’s new single from his upcoming album End Of The Middle, he sings from the point of view of a grandmother reminiscing on her life. It’s the type of song that makes the mundane things feel a little extra heart-wrenching.

Jenny Coverack stars as the narrator in the accompanying “Gondola” video, where she lip syncs over Dawson’s lyrics. Watch that below, and while you’re at it, you can also revisit previous End Of The Middle singles “Polytunnel” and “Boxing Day Sales.”

End Of The Middle is out 2/14 on Weird World/Domino.

