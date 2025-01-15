Sharon Van Etten has one of the most anticipated albums of the year with Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory. The singles “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)” and “Afterlife” are impressive, and today’s “Trouble” continues the hot streak.

“’Trouble’ is about the idea of having to coexist with people you love who have opposing views, and not being able to share deep parts of yourself and your narrative based on someone else’s beliefs,” Van Etten explains. “It’s about when there’s that big part of you that someone who loves you can’t know because it’s not something they want to hear or are willing to learn about or understand, and those painful realizations when you choose to love and respect someone else’s needs over your own to salvage a relationship.”

“Trouble” is a truly transcendent tune; the bassline is stunning throughout, and simmering synths and Van Etten’s exquisite vocals take the song to another level. Watch the Susu Laroche-directed music video below.

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory is out 2/7 on Jagjaguwar.