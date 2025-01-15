SUSS – “This Land Is Your Land” (Woody Guthrie Cover)
On Tuesday, Immersion and SUSS announced the collaborative album Nanocluster Vol. 3, which follows SUSS’ 2024 LP Birds & Beasts. Today, the ambient country group is already back with a cover of Woody Guthrie’s classic “This Land Is Your Land” as well as tour dates with Immersion.
“Music more than almost anything else can evoke the emotions of a time and place,” Jonathan Gregg says. “As we find ourselves again in a time of challenge and uncertainty, we reach for solace in the same places as those who came before. Whether it’s a hymn, a battle cry, or a simple folk song, music is at the ready to bring us together and remind us that we have been here before, we are still here, and always will be as long as we remember.”
Below, hear the cover and see the tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
03/07-15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/15 – Houston, TX @ The Orange Show
03/16 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
03/18 – Memphis, TN @ The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
03/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger
03/22 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation
03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records – Cass Corridor
03/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Warehouse at Tech 25
03/26 – Columbus, OH @ Old First Presbyterian Church
03/27-30 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/31 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/03 – Boston, MA @ The Red Room at Cafe 939
04/04 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub