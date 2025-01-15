On Tuesday, Immersion and SUSS announced the collaborative album Nanocluster Vol. 3, which follows SUSS’ 2024 LP Birds & Beasts. Today, the ambient country group is already back with a cover of Woody Guthrie’s classic “This Land Is Your Land” as well as tour dates with Immersion.

“Music more than almost anything else can evoke the emotions of a time and place,” Jonathan Gregg says. “As we find ourselves again in a time of challenge and uncertainty, we reach for solace in the same places as those who came before. Whether it’s a hymn, a battle cry, or a simple folk song, music is at the ready to bring us together and remind us that we have been here before, we are still here, and always will be as long as we remember.”

Below, hear the cover and see the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/07-15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 – Houston, TX @ The Orange Show

03/16 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

03/18 – Memphis, TN @ The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

03/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

03/22 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records – Cass Corridor

03/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Warehouse at Tech 25

03/26 – Columbus, OH @ Old First Presbyterian Church

03/27-30 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/31 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/03 – Boston, MA @ The Red Room at Cafe 939

04/04 – New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub