Boise’s Ingrown specialize in short bursts of fast, brutal, grinding music — a version of hardcore that draws heavily on death metal and powerviolence. They identify their audience as “people who like Obituary, No Comment, 25 Ta Life, and Waylon Jennings.” In videos, they ride dirkbikes, shoot guns, and generally come across as scary motherfuckers. Ingrown released their full-length debut Gun in 2021, and now they’re getting ready to follow it with a new album called Idaho. Do they mean to remind us of Slipknot with that title? That’s where my mind went right away.

Idaho has 11 songs, and it lasts for all of 18 minutes, so it looks like Ingrown are not easing up on speed and intensity. Ingrown recorded the album with Weekend Nachos’ Andy Nelson, a person who really understands how this kind of record should sound. The record includes “Cold Steel” and “Enemy,” two tracks that the band released last year. There’s also a cover of “Asylum,” a song that Ingrown frontman Ross Hansen’s father Erik wrote for his hardcore band State Of Confusion in 1988. It’s wild to think that this kind of music can be a multi-generational family enterprise.

Today, Ingrown share the video for the new album’s opener, a guttural barrage called “Bullet.” Ironically, it’s the rare Ingrown video that does not heavily feature guns. Instead, directors Nate Congleton and Patrick Ard seemingly shot this one during Ingrown’s recent tour with Sunami. Below, check out the “Bullet” video and the Idaho tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bullet”

02 “Watch Your Back”

03 “Ingrown”

04 “Cold Steel”

05 “Enemy”

06 “Your Fault”

07 “Dead”

08 “Unite”

09 “Asylum (S.O.C.)”

10 “Hellbound”

11 “Idaho”

Idaho is out 3/7 on Closed Casket Activities.