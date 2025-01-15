Two years ago, the great Southern California hardcore band released Cerebral Circus, an album that offered a much more polished and expansive take on the group’s established sound. Today, they’ve followed Cerebral Circus with “Too Much,” a new song that might move the band firmly outside the realm of hardcore without compromising their ferocity.

On “Too Much,” Initiate’s Crystal Pak continues to scream with the passionate force that she’s brought to all of the band’s music, but the song is a lot prettier than I was expecting. It’s got acoustic guitars deep in the mix, and I’m pretty sure there are keyboards in there, too. Pak’s bandmates sing soft, sighing backing vocals. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Militarie Gun drummer Waylon Trim plays on the track. It’s almost a shoegaze song, and it’s fucking awesome. Listen below.

The self-released “Too Much” is out now, and a video will reportedly arrive on Friday. Next month, Crystal Pak will guest on the Knocked Loose side project Church Tongue’s EP You’ll Know It Was Me.