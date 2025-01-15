The early singles from Mess Esque led us to anoint them as one of the best new bands of 2022. Today the Australian duo of Helen Franzmann (aka McKisko) and the Dirty Three’s Mick Turner are announcing their debut full-length, Jay Marie, Comfort Me, and sharing its lead single.

“Take Me To Your Infinite Garden” is an eerily pounding rock song about possibility and allure, a bit like Aldous Harding meets Radiohead. The music is stunning — it’s tough to say whether the tom rack, the snarling guitar riff, or Franzmann’s haunting vocals are the most winsome aspect of the song — and the video, by Charlie Hillhouse, only elevates the experience. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Light Showroom”

02 “Take Me To Your Infinite Garden”

03 “Liminal space”

04 “That Chair”

05 “Crow’s Ash Tree”

06 “Let Me Know You”

07 “Armour Your Amor”

08 “No Snow”

Jay Marie, Comfort Me is out 3/28 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.