Lucy Dacus is famous now. When she released her last solo album, 2021’s very good Home Video, Dacus was a hugely acclaimed indie singer-songwriter, but acclaim and fame are two different things. After taking part in the 2023 boygenius phenomenon, Dacus is in a whole different place. For one thing. she is now a Geffen Records recording artist. Yesterday, Dacus announced her forthcoming major-label debut Forever Is A Feeling, and she shared a couple of its singles “Ankles” and “Limerence.” Last night, she performed “Ankles” live for the first time, and she did it on The Tonight Show.

The staging was lovely. Dacus, strapped with her electric guitar, wore a voluminous gown, as if she was attending an 18th-century ball. In the opening moments, it looked like she was standing in front of a giant painting, looking like part of that painting herself. But the song kept going, and it soon emerged that it was an empty frame, with an LED screen behind her. The members of Dacus’ backing band, including an ad hoc string quartet, wore matching suits. The song was lovely, and so was Dacus’ general presence. Watch the performance below.

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 on Geffen Records.