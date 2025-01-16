Last year, CocoRosie unveiled the song “Least I Have You” and signed to Joyful Noise. Today, the sister duo is announcing their eighth studio album Little Death Wishes, and sharing the glitchy, existential earworm “Cut Stitch Scar.”

“‘Cut Stitch Scar’ touches the very core of our universal waywardness and the precarious and precious nature of being human,” Bianca and Sierra Casady explain. The six minutes overflow with coruscating synths and cosmic lyrics, making for an otherworldly listen. It comes with a self-directed music video that matches the colorful energy of the tune; watch below, where you can also hear the prior single.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wait For Me”

02 “Cut Stitch Scar”

03 “Yesterday”

04 “Luckless”

05 “Paper Boat”

06 “It Ain’t Easy”

07 “Nothing But Garbage”

08 “Least I Have You”

09 “Girl In Town” (Feat. Chance the Rapper)

10 “No Need For Money”

11 “Pushing Daisies”

12 “Unbroken”

Little Death Wishes is out 3/28 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.