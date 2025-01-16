Last year, the Libertines released All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, their first studio album since 2015’s Anthems For Doomed Youth. Now, the band’s co-frontman Peter Doherty is announcing Felt Better Alive, his first solo LP in nine years.

The title track is out today, about which Doherty says:

It’s quite bouncy, quite country. “Dredging the mouth of the Humber” is a line from Hancock [about coagulated sprinkled sugar in the bottom of a bowl of cornflakes]. The chorus I love, “And I’d always planned/ To sing in a sweet and soulful way as only cowboys can/ But my saddle strap snapped like a dog-chewed tourniquet…” It’s an accurate description of how I feel about certain times in my life, y’know? Treasures of the Sierra Mardre: you set off on this mission for the gold and you just ended up lost in the mountains, being hunted by bandits.

“Felt Better Alive” is accompanied by a music video directed by French director Rose Bosch and shot in Normandy. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Calvados”

02 “Pot Of Gold”

03 “The Day The Baron Died”

04 “Stade Océan”

05 “Out Of Tune Ballon”

06 “Felt Better Alive”

07 “Ed Belly”

08 “Poca Mahoney’s”

09 “Fingee”

10 “Prêtre De La Mer”

11 “Empty Room”

Felt Better Alive is out 5/16 via Doherty’s own Strap Originals. Pre-order it here.