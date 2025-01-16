Beth Gibbons Announces First North American Solo Tour

As a member of Portishead, Beth Gibbons hasn’t toured North America since 2011; as a solo artist, she hasn’t toured North America ever. But a couple of months ago, it was announced that she’d be playing Big Ears Festival in Tennessee in March, marking her first ever solo show stateside. Now, she’s announced a tour of solo US gigs (with one in Canada) for this spring, promoting her Mercury Prize-nominated solo debut album Lives Outgrown.

Bill Ryder-Jones will open all Gibbons’ solo headlining dates, which includes stops in Philly, New York, Boston, Chicago, and more. She’s also playing both weekends of Coachella this April. General ticket sales begin next Friday, Jan. 24, but you can sign up for pre-sale access here. See the list of dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/27-30 – Big Ears Festival @ Knoxville, TN

03/29 – The Met @ Philadelphia, PA

03/30 – The Anthem @ Washington, DC

04/01 – Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY

04/04 – Orpheum Theatre @ Boston, MA

04/06 – Massey Hall @ Toronto, ON

04/07 – Masonic Cathedral Theatre @ Detroit, MI

04/08 – The Auditorium @ Chicago, IL

04/10 – Paramount Theatre @ Denver, CO

04/11-13 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival @ Indio, CA

04/18-20 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival @ Indio, CA