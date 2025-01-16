Watch Frank Black Play Teenager Of The Year Tracks For The First Time In Years At SF Tour Kickoff

Wednesday night in San Francisco, Frank Black kicked off his tour celebrating 30 years of his post-Pixies solo classic Teenager Of The Year at the Fillmore. According to setlist.fm, he played a hefty 27-song setlist including many tracks he hadn’t busted out for years, such as “Two Reelers” and “Ten Percenter” for the first time since 2010, both of which have popped up on YouTube today.

Other rarities included “Thalassocracy” and “Freedom Rock” for the first time since 2013; “Sir Rockaby” and “Czar” for the first time since 2006; “Everytime I Go Around Here” for the first time since 2001; “Whatever Happened to Pong?” and “Speedy Marie” for the first time since 1998; “Fazer Eyes,” “I Could Stay Here Forever,” “White Noise Maker,” “Pure Denizen Of The Citizens Band,” and “Bad, Wicked World” for the first time since 1996; “Olé Mulholland” and “Pie In The Sky” for the first time since 1995; “The Hostess With The Mostest” for the first time since 1994; and “Fiddle Riddle” for the first time ever. We haven’t tracked down video of any of those yet, but we’ll post it if we find it.

In the meantime, check out footage of “Two Reelers,” “Ten Percenter,” and “(I Want To Live On An) Abstract Plain” below, where you can also see the full setlist.

SETLIST:

“Los Angeles”

“I Heard Ramona Sing”

“Everytime I Go Around Here”

“Whatever Happened To Pong?”

“Thalassocracy”

“(I Want to Live On An) Abstract Plain”

“Calistan”

“The Vanishing Spies”

“Speedy Marie”

“Headache”

“Sir Rockaby”

“Freedom Rock”

“Two Reelers”

“Fiddle Riddle”

“Olé Mulholland”

“Fazer Eyes”

“I Could Stay Here Forever”

“The Hostess With The Mostest”

“Superabound”

“Big Red”

“Space Is Gonna Do Me Good”

“White Noise Maker”

“Pure Denizen Of The Citizens Band”

“Bad, Wicked World”

“Pie In The Sky”

“Czar”

“Ten Percenter”