Anatomy Of A Gripping Jamie xx DJ Set

Jamie xx is widely known for his fizzy productions and role as a founding member of the xx, which positions him at the intersection of indie rock and electronic music. Like UK peers James Blake and Mount Kimbie, this duality allowed the artist born James Smith to locate a home on the mainstage in the 2010s. If I had not fallen for early Jamie xx singles including “Sleep Sound” and “Far Nearer” as a teenager, it is difficult to determine whether or not I would be as invested in propulsive sounds as I am today.

2024 saw a resurgence for Jamie xx, with the release of his hotly anticipated second album, In Waves. The nine years he savored between full-lengths were hardly idle, spent prolifically gigging. “I’ve been touring kind of non stop since the last album, but not doing it in an album cycle kind of way so I had more time off,” Jamie tells me. “I’ve been trying to weigh up all the exhaustion, because I’m just a lot older now.” After rushing from a morning Lot Radio show to Mark Ronson’s storied studio in Soho, Jamie is zooming from an ornate room of the Park Avenue Armory; he’s about to commence four buzzy nights of shows. As he adjusts to existence on the road as a 30-something, he thrives when fostering friendships that motivate him while traveling. Forging a community gives him energy, combating a lifestyle that can easily encourage one to hole up solo in a hotel.

Jamie xx has firmly attained superstar DJ status, but I have been consistently impressed by his selections. Skimming the tracklists on his NTS broadcasts, one is as likely to clock the name of an emerging artist such as Piezo or Tom VR as they are to bookmark a house relic from the ’80s. “One of my New Year’s resolutions was to try and find at least five new bits of music I love every day that I could possibly play in my sets,” Jamie says. “My shows sort of evolve over the tour, which keeps it interesting for me.” In his two-hour Thursday performance last week at Park Avenue Armory, Jamie managed to appeal to casual fans and enthusiastic heads alike by comfortably weaving In Waves bangers, well worn singles, and gnarled obscurities. I was as prone to whip out Shazam as I was to mouth along with a song from 2015’s In Colour.