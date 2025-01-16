Over the past few years, Staten Island goons Combust have truly carried the flag for classic New York hardcore in all its swaggering, stomping, ’90s-style glory. Lots of bands are messing around with that NYHC sound, but precious few of them actually come from New York City, which was arguably the whole point in the first place. That means Combust carry some intangible link to a proud past, and they bring enough style and personality to stand out even in that lineage of lager-than-life figures.

Combust released their full-length debut Another Life in 2022, and they followed it with a two-song promo a year later. Last year, frontman the band’s charismatic-knucklehead frontman Andrew Vacante debuted his new straight-edge side project Steamroll. Now, the new Combust LP Belly Of The Beast is coming, and it’s got a ton of guests, including Mindforce’s Jay Peta, Crown Of Thornz’ Danny Diablo, Terror’s Scott Vocal, Dmize’s Chiqui Rodriguez, and underground rapper Rome Streetz.

Today, Combust drop the new single “Our Own Breed.” It’s a classic anthemic stomper with a ton of style, and it’s got guest vocals from Rory O’Neill, of the UK hardcore band Imposter. Here’s how Andrew Vacante describes it:

Older people who were never a part of this culture or scene try to come in and complain or use it to their benefit just for profit or a resurgence in their washed up pathetic past. Weird social media figures try to backpack off our shit just so they can boost their views and they hop in and hop out and use bands for numbers and clicks. This song is for the ones who reject them.

Below, check out “Our Own Breed” and the Belly Of The Beast tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Belly Of The Beast”

02 “Everyone’s Enemy”

03 “Swallowing Swords” (feat. Mindforce’s Jay Peta)

04 “N.Y.H.C.” (feat. Crown Of Thornz’ Danny Diablo)

05 “Truth Hurts”

06 “Fear In The Streets”

07 “Our Own Breed” (feat. Imposter’s Rory O’Neill)

08 “Tiger Style II” (Feat. Rome Streetz & Ryan Griffith)

09 “Crossed Off” (feat. Dmize’s Chiqui Rodriguez)

10 “Paid With Pain” (feat. Terror’s Scott Vogel)

11 “Distorted Dreams”

12 “Atlas”

Belly Of The Beast is out 3/7 on Triple B.