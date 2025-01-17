New Lollapalooza Oral History Book Features Interviews With Jane’s Addiction, Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, Metallica, Tool, & More

There’s been a lot of drama with Jane’s Addiction after the band canceled their reunion tour due to an onstage brawl and then the members revealed they were making music together without Perry Farrell. However, the iconic rock group will be at the center of a new Lollapalooza oral history book, announced today.

LOLLAPALOOZA: The Uncensored Story Of Alternative Rock’s Wildest Festival by Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour traces the festival’s origin as a Jane’s Addiction farewell tour in 1991 and its transformation into the genre-inclusive, cultural touchstone that it is now.

The book features interviews with Jane’s Addiction, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Sonic Youth, Tool, Smashing Pumpkins, Ice-T, Rage Against the Machine, Green Day, Patti Smith, Alice In Chains, Metallica, and more, and has a foreword by Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil.

LOLLAPALOOZA: The Uncensored Story Of Alternative Rock’s Wildest Festival is out 3/25 on St. Martin’s Press. Pre-order it here.