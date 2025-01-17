Edvard Munch Inspires New Comp Featuring Kelly Lee Owens, Actress, Lindstrøm, & More

Norwegian independent label Smalltown Supersound is celebrating its country’s most famous artist, Edvard Munch, with a new compilation in his honor. The painter — best known for The Scream — serves as the inspiration for 18 tracks by Kelly Lee Owens, Actress, Lindstrøm, and more.

Jordsvingninger is out now and it’s the first official album released in collaboration with Munch’s estate. It also features Barker, Lost Girls, Perila, Arve Henriksen, rRoxymore, Carmen Villain, Kara-Lis Coverdale, Deathprod, and more. Smalltown founder Joakim Haugland explains:

I always wanted to make a Smalltown Supersound label compilation of exclusive tracks to look at the label from a distance and see what threads it together. For 25 years I’ve been looking for a way to do this that makes sense. After years of meetings about a possible collaboration with Oslo’s Munch Museum I was told that they were going to shoes a major exhibition of the cosmic Munch works — and the minute I heard the words “cosmic” and “Munch” it just clicked.

Stream the compilation below.



