MIKE is gearing up for the imminent release of his new album Showbiz, arriving at the end of the month. So far the New York rapper has unveiled “Pieces Of A Dream” and “You’re The Only One Watching,” and now he’s back with “Bear Trap.”

Showbiz follows his collaborative LP with Tony Seltzer, Pinball, from last year. With Darryl Johnson, MIKE co-produced “Bear Trap” under his dj blackpower alias. Watch the Chris Currence-directed music video below.

Showbiz is out 1/31 via 10k.