These new Meat Wave songs rock! We haven’t heard from the Chicago band since 2022’s Malign Hex, but they came roaring back today with two new tracks that have me ready to punch through my laptop screen.

“Voicemail,” the lead track, is a one-minute burner like Hot Snakes crossed with PUP. Chris Sutter’s yelled refrain — “I left you a voicemail! I left you a voicemail!” — is enough to express alienation from his generation before you even hear the pent-up frustration in his voice. “Dehydrated,” the other new song, moves at a slower, more measured pace but pounds just as hard, and it works its way up to somewhere just as raw and explosive.

Do not wait to listen to these tracks: