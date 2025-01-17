Busta Rhymes Arrested For Assault As New EP Released

Busta Rhymes has a new EP out today, but he has other matters to attend to. As the New York Daily News reports, the rap legend was arrested for assault in the third degree this week.

According to the report, Busta, 52, got into an argument with his 50-year-old assistant — who TMZ names as Dashiel Gables — and allegedly punched the man in the face multiple times. The fight took place near the corner of Jay St. and Front St. in Brooklyn on the morning of Jan. 10. Gables was taken to Woodhull Hospital to deal with swelling to the left side of his face.

Per TMZ, the dispute began with Busta’s frustration over Gables being on the phone in the lobby of his condo building when he was supposed to be working. Busta (born Trevor George Smith Jr.) turned himself in Tuesday, when he was given a desk appearance ticket (DAT) for misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, and harassment.

As for the new music: Dragon Season… The Awakening includes six new Busta songs and features YG Marley on closing track “Treasure & Gold.” Listening now, Busta’s gravelly growl sounds as intense as ever. The beats are pretty fun too, even if they don’t tap into the weirdo brilliance of his greatest hits. There’s also a sequel to 1998’s “Do The Bus A Bus” that pivots from “Electric Avenue” style new wave funk to more of a “Cha Cha Slide” in waiting. Listen below.

Dragon Season… The Awakening is out now via the Conglomerate/Hitmaker.