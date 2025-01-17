The Roots Announce Anniversary Shows For Do You Want More?!!!??!, Their Album Released 30 Years Ago Today
The Roots are getting back to theirs. For three nights in March, the hip-hop standard-bearers will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their sophomore studio album (and their major-label debut), 1995’s jazz-rap classic Do You Want More?!!!??!, at New York’s famous Blue Note Jazz Club on March 13-15. Each night at the Blue Note will feature two sets, with the first at 8 p.m. and the next at 10:30 p.m.
Tickets to the em>Do You Want More?!!!??! anniversary shows are on sale today (Jan. 17) at 10 a.m.
In related news, Questlove paid tribute to the late David Lynch yesterday, posting a picture of the two on Instagram with the caption: “Lynch was the first human/creative that stressed the importance of not overworking and taking time out to breathe & meditate and searching for creative avenues not in my comfort zone (he was my guiding creative light for the Somethingtofoodabout book from 2016. Took a liking to me always inviting me to his events and parties and really stressing the importance of self care.”