Watch Bright Eyes Return To The Stage And Play “June On The West Coast” For The First Time In 14 Years

It wasn’t an easy autumn for Bright Eyes. After some disconcerting performances in support of September’s Five Dice, All Threes, the band canceled the remainder of their 2024 shows, citing Conor Oberst’s ongoing “vocal problems.” At the time, Oberst himself promised fans in a video message that the band would be back in 2025, and now so they are.

Last night, Bright Eyes returned to the stage at the Van Buren in Phoenix, where they played “June On The West Coast” from 1998’s Letting Off The Happiness for the first time since 2011. Fans, who were openly concerned with Oberst’s health on social media last year, appear relieved at the singer’s recovery.

Yesterday, the band also updated their Instagram with a new set of (rescheduled) tour dates, which you can view here. Below, watch some fan-shot footage of Oberst/Bright Eyes singing “June On The West Coast.”