With a name like Open Kasket and cover art like that, you know exactly what you’re getting. When a heavy band has intentionally misspelled words in it’s name, you are in for some total brutality. Open Kasket come from the heavy-music hotbed of Little Rock, Arkansas. They released their debut EP Trapped In The Pit in 2022, and they immediately established themselves as one of the most intense bands in their scene. Now, they’ve got an album on the way, and we should all be afraid.

There’s a whole world of hardcore-infused old-school death metal out there these days, and Open Kasket fit right into it. They’ve got a few singles and EPs out, and they’ve built a rep. The band’s debut album Trials Of Failure will only be available on digital and cassette, which is cool, and it’s got guest appearances from members of likeminded bands like Backbiter and Zashed.

On the crunch-splatter lead single “Internal Threat,” Open Kasket get a helping hand from fellow Little Rock heavyweight Stan Liszewski. Liszewski’s band Terminal Nation recently released Echoes Of The Devil’s Den, one of my favorite hardcore albums of 2024. If Trials Of Failure hits anywhere near that hard, we should all be excited. Below, check out “Internal Threat” and the Trials Of Failure tracklist.

<a href="https://openkasket.bandcamp.com/album/trials-of-failure">Trials of Failure by Open Kasket</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ersatz (Sine Die)”

02 “No Value”

03 “Internal Threat” (feat. Terminal Nation)

04 “Bruised Sprainstein”

05 “Should”

06 “Putrid Existence”

07 “Defective”

08 “Chain Whip” (feat. Backbiter)

09 “Chemical Death” (feat. Zashed)

10 “Ripped Up”

Trials Of Failure is out 2/7 on Barbaric Brutality Records.