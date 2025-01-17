Gates To Hell, the hardcore-infused Louisville death metal monsters, are back today with news of a new LP. Death Comes To All will arrive in March on Nuclear Blast, and we get our first taste of it today with “Next To Bleed.” It’s a gruesome track with visuals to match via Errick Easterday, who also directed Gates To Hell’s “Resurrected” video last year. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rise Again”

02 “A Summoning”

03 “Weeping In Pain”

04 “Next To Bleed”

05 “21 Sacraments”

06 “Sacrificial Deed”

07 “Death Comes To All”

08 “Crazed Killer”

09 “Locked Out”

10″ Fused With The Soil”

Death Comes To All is out on 3/21 on Nuclear Blast.