Jason Balla of Chicago’s Dehd has a solo project called Accessory, which has released a handful of singles since 2018. A short bio describes the project as exploring “[the] darker waters and dissonant soundscapes without turning an eye on beauty.” According to Bandcamp, the last Accessory single was 2023’s “Wherever You Are Tonight,” and today Balla’s sharing a hypnotic new Accessory track called “Chain Link.”

Accessory is also headed out on tour, but as the expanded “Accessory XL,” which features a backing band of members from around the Chicago scene (Deeper, ULNA, Desert Liminal, Meat Wave, TV Buddha). Check those tour dates out below, and listen to “Chain Link.”

TOUR DATES:

01/25 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

01/28 – Highland, IN @ Grindhouse Cafe

01/29 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits

01/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

01/31 – Montreal, QC @ P’tit Ours

02/01 – Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

02/02 – New York, NY @ Night Club 101

02/03 – Washington D.C. @ Rhizome

02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St.