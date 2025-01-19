Franz Ferdinand just put out their new album The Human Fear, and to celebrate, they played a set for Amazon Music UK’s Sounds In The City Sessions. It was a true melding of UK indie rock greats, as the Scottish band brought out ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr for a rendition of a song he helped make famous, “Bigmouth Strikes Again.”

Along with the 1986 classic, Marr also joined Franz Ferdinand for one of their new songs “Build It Up” and “Do You Want To” from their 2005 album You Could Have It So Much Better. Some real chronological range there. See a clip of the “Bigmouth” cover and see the full setlist below.

Wow@Franz_Ferdinand and @Johnny_Marr at Aviva Studios Manchester “Bigmouth Strikes Again” pic.twitter.com/8iV1HgrJBu — Altrincham HQ – Social Media Marketing in Manc (@altrinchamhq) January 18, 2025

TRACKLIST:

“The Doctor”

“No You Girls”

“Night Or Day”

“Walk Away”

“Audacious”

“Stand On The Horizon”

“The Dark Of The Matinée”

“Bar Lonely”

“Love Illumination”

“Build It Up” (With Johnny Marr)

“Do You Want To” (With Johnny Marr)

“Bigmouth Strikes Again” (The Smiths Cover) (With Johnny Marr)

“Take Me Out”

“Hooked”

“The Birds”