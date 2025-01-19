The Light Of Day Benefit is an annual live music event that raises money to help defeat Parkinson’s disease. It usually goes down in New Jersey, and performers including Jesse Malin, Willie Nile, and Joe Grushecky all gathered at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank Saturday night for the benefit’s 25th iteration. A milestone like that calls for a surprise appearance from Jersey’s finest, and so Bruce Springsteen — who’s played the event numerous years’ past — did just that.

Light Of Day 2025 marked one of Jesse Malin’s first performances since he suffered a spinal stroke that left him partially paralyzed in 2023. He welcomed Springsteen onstage, and they performed their 2007 collaboration “Broken Radio” together.

Springsteen also joined Willie Nile for “One Guitar,” while Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers welcomed him onstage for “Never Be Enough Time.” Elsewhere in the evening, Springsteen also played his own songs like “Darkness On The Edge of Town,” “The Promised Land,” “Pink Cadillac,” and, of course, “Light Of Day,” the song he wrote for Joan Jett and Michael J. Fox to sing in the eponymous 1987 film. See some fan-captured highlights below.