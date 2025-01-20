Allegra Krieger Shares Voice Memos For Unreleased Songs As LA Wildfire Benefit Album Relief

Allegra Krieger has joined the flood of indie musicians releasing demo recordings to benefit the victims of the LA wildfires. Whereas Lightning Bug and Feeble Little Horse each shared one full-band demo, Krieger has offered an album’s worth of unreleased material in the form of solo Voice Memos under the title Relief.

“These are all voice memos of songs that have never been performed or released. Mostly recorded in the moments just after they were written (2019-2023).” The release is dedicated with a quote from the late David Lynch: “The whole world is wild at heart and weird on top.” Krieger says all proceeds will be directed to “friends & strangers alike who have lost so much in the recent LA fires.”

Listen to three selections from Relief below, buy the comp here, and revisit our recent interview with Krieger here.

<a href="https://allegrakrieger.bandcamp.com/album/relief">Relief by Allegra Krieger</a>

In other Krieger news, Zach Bryan, who has talked up her music before, shouted out one of her songs on his Instagram stories last night.