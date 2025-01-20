Man Charged In Murder Of Original 24-7 Spyz Frontman P. Fluid

A man has been charged with the murder of P. Fluid, original frontman of the pioneering NYC rap-rock band 24-7 Spyz, who was found beaten to death last week in the Bronx.

Sharief Bodden, a 29-year-old from the Bronx, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and drug and weapon possession in connection to P. Fluid’s death, the New York Post reports. P. Fluid, real name Peter Forrest, was found dead in a pool of blood inside the private ambulette he was driving for the Long Island-based company Marquis Ambulette. No motive for the crime has been publicly identified yet.