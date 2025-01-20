Chicago noise-rockers FACS are ramping up to the release of Wish Defense, the last album Steve Albini worked on before his death. They’ve shared the title track and “Desire Path,” and today they’ve got one more preview for us.

The flickering, volatile post-punk exercise “You Future” is the new album’s final song and quite possibly its best. “Are you the same as you were?” asks the opening lyric. “Erratic? Sentimental?” An interpretive statement from the band’s Brian Case:

The final track is also the final action, look in the mirror and ask the questions. It’s a future self talking to a “you” from the past, assessing the path up until this point, questioning who you are. We bookended the album with the two songs that felt the most vulnerable and I think that really works with this idea of examining and challenging who you are and the perception of who you are.

Watch the “You Future” video below.

Wish Defense is out 2/7 on Trouble In Mind.