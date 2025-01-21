Congratulations are in order for Stereogum’s Chris DeVille, whose Ohio State Buckeyes beat Notre Dame to win last night’s national college football championship game. (At least one of us has a football team who won a big game last weekend.) And congratulations are also in order for Travis Scott’s team of handlers, since apparently nobody is scared of another mass casualty incident at one of that guy’s performances. In the months ahead, Scott will headline Reading & Leeds and play in the big-font “designs the desert” slot at Coachella. Last night, Scott got to use the college football championship game to debut his new single “4×4.”

Travis Scott played last night’s halftime show, though he didn’t do it inside the stadium. Instead, Scott was perched precariously on the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the sky around him surrounded by lit-up drones. He was backed up by Morehouse’s marching band, who were dramatically lit and surrounded by dry ice. One of them had a trombone that shot flames. I guess the band was down in the parking lot? The song was nothing special, but the spectacle was impressive. Watch it below.

“4×4” isn’t actually out yet, but Travis Scott used the performance as a new merch drop. He’s selling a new hoodie and T-shirt that salute Los Angeles firefighters, and sales will benefit Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund. There’s also a pre-order for a “4×4” CD single, and those sales will also benefit the fund. The song is officially out 1/24. Also, Scott’s team lost.