Black Eyed Peas Cancel Vegas Residency Due To “Circumstances”

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

News January 21, 2025 9:40 AM By Abby Jones

Did you know the Black Eyed Peas were supposed to have a residency in Las Vegas? Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Experience was supposed to commence on Feb. 15 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s PH Live. But over the long weekend, they announced they’d be cancelling all 15 of their scheduled shows there “in light of current circumstances.”

Black Eyed Peas’ statement did not expand further on what these “circumstances” are. Some artists, including Beyoncé and Nine Inch Nails, recently postponed big tour announcements to acknowledge those affected by the wildfires in LA. That’s also where the Peas are from, so I hope everyone’s OK. Their statement reads in full:

To our dearest Peabodies,

It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned. Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can’t wait to see you again.

