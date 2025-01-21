Lots of depressing things happened on American television yesterday, but here’s something nice. Stereo MC’s, the British indie-dance group who had a couple of big hits on American alt-rock radio in the early ’90s, are about to embark on their first American tour in 24 years, even if that tour is really only a few East Coast dates. On Monday night, the group got a chance to perform their immortal 1992 banger “Connected” on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

“Connected” is the reason that I spent my Christmas money on the Stereo MC’s’ album of the same title in 1992, and it still sounds great today. In last night’s Tonight Show performance, the members of Stereo MC’s did not exactly look young, but why should they? Frontman Rob B always looked sort of old, even when the group was at its peak, and he radiated absolute delight while performing for the camera. Meanwhile, the group members’ early-’90s boho-street style has come back around, and they once again look cool as fuck.

Have Stereo MC’s ever played on American TV before? We’re not sure, and neither are the group’s reps. (UPDATE: They now tell Stereogum the group played The Arsenio Hall Show back in the day.) But if this wasn’t their US TV debut, it was damn sure their first in a very long time. Watch it below.

You must be blind if you can’t see the gaping hole called reality.