Hinterland Festival 2025 Announces Lana, Tyler, & Option To Return Tickets If Temperature Predicted To Hit 90°
The Des Moines-area music festival Hinterland is moving up in the world. The fest revealed its 2025 lineup today, and there are some pretty big names atop that poster, including headliners Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, and Tyler, The Creator.
Hinterland 2025 will take place Aug. 1-3 at a campground in St. Charles, IA, 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Beyond the headliners, the fest boasts Clairo, Bleachers, Scowl, Sierra Ferrell, Rebecca Black, the Marías, Remi Wolf, and more. They’re also offering a “90 Degree Guarantee,” allowing ticket holders to get a refund for any day when the temperature is forecasted at 90°F or higher.
Get ticket info here, and check out the daily lineup breakdown below.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 1:
Tyler, The Creator
Clairo
Remi Wolf
Royel Otis
Rebecca Black
Good Neighbours
INJI
Scowl
+ Campfire Stage TBA
SATURDAY, AUGUST 2:
Kacey Musgraves
The Marías
Still Woozy
Role Model
Glass Beams
Gigi Perez
Willow Avalon
hey, nothing
+ Campfire Stage TBA
SUNDAY, AUGUST 3:
Lana Del Rey
Bleachers
Sierra Ferrell
Wyatt Flores
Michael Marcagi
Evan Honer
Orla Gartland
Sam Austins
+ Campfire Stage