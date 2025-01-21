Hinterland Festival 2025 Announces Lana, Tyler, & Option To Return Tickets If Temperature Predicted To Hit 90°

News January 21, 2025 2:23 PM By Chris DeVille

Hinterland Festival 2025 Announces Lana, Tyler, & Option To Return Tickets If Temperature Predicted To Hit 90°

News January 21, 2025 2:23 PM By Chris DeVille

The Des Moines-area music festival Hinterland is moving up in the world. The fest revealed its 2025 lineup today, and there are some pretty big names atop that poster, including headliners Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, and Tyler, The Creator.

Hinterland 2025 will take place Aug. 1-3 at a campground in St. Charles, IA, 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Beyond the headliners, the fest boasts Clairo, Bleachers, Scowl, Sierra Ferrell, Rebecca Black, the Marías, Remi Wolf, and more. They’re also offering a “90 Degree Guarantee,” allowing ticket holders to get a refund for any day when the temperature is forecasted at 90°F or higher.

Get ticket info here, and check out the daily lineup breakdown below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1:
Tyler, The Creator
Clairo
Remi Wolf
Royel Otis
Rebecca Black
Good Neighbours
INJI
Scowl
+ Campfire Stage TBA

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2:
Kacey Musgraves
The Marías
Still Woozy
Role Model
Glass Beams
Gigi Perez
Willow Avalon
hey, nothing
+ Campfire Stage TBA

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3:
Lana Del Rey
Bleachers
Sierra Ferrell
Wyatt Flores
Michael Marcagi
Evan Honer
Orla Gartland
Sam Austins
+ Campfire Stage

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ethel Cain Responds To Conservative Backlash Over #KillMoreCEOs Post

1 day ago 0

Toto Guitarist Wasn’t Thrilled With Weezer’s “Africa” Cover, Says “It Just Got Weird” With Rivers Cuomo

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Camila Cabello’s “Havana” (Feat. Young Thug)

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media