Hinterland Festival 2025 Announces Lana, Tyler, & Option To Return Tickets If Temperature Predicted To Hit 90°

The Des Moines-area music festival Hinterland is moving up in the world. The fest revealed its 2025 lineup today, and there are some pretty big names atop that poster, including headliners Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, and Tyler, The Creator.

Hinterland 2025 will take place Aug. 1-3 at a campground in St. Charles, IA, 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Beyond the headliners, the fest boasts Clairo, Bleachers, Scowl, Sierra Ferrell, Rebecca Black, the Marías, Remi Wolf, and more. They’re also offering a “90 Degree Guarantee,” allowing ticket holders to get a refund for any day when the temperature is forecasted at 90°F or higher.

Get ticket info here

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1:

Tyler, The Creator

Clairo

Remi Wolf

Royel Otis

Rebecca Black

Good Neighbours

INJI

Scowl

+ Campfire Stage TBA

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2:

Kacey Musgraves

The Marías

Still Woozy

Role Model

Glass Beams

Gigi Perez

Willow Avalon

hey, nothing

+ Campfire Stage TBA

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3:

Lana Del Rey

Bleachers

Sierra Ferrell

Wyatt Flores

Michael Marcagi

Evan Honer

Orla Gartland

Sam Austins

+ Campfire Stage