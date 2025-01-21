Joey Bada$$ Seemingly Disses J. Cole On New Song “Sorry Not Sorry”

Last year, J. Cole made the mistake of dissing Kendrick Lamar on his surprise mixtape aptly titled Might Delete Later. He apologized a few days after its release, and he’s still receiving backlash. Joey Bada$$ unveiled the new song “Sorry Not Sorry” on Monday (Jan. 20), and it seems to take aim at J. Cole.

On the first verse of “Sorry Not Sorry,” Joey Bada$$ raps, “Might deletе later, I know damn sure that Joey won’t/ Fuck it, I want all thе smoke (Yeah), put my credit on the line/ ‘Cause n***as can’t fuck with me, we talkin’ ’bout it line for line.” The track follows “The Ruler’s Back,” which the New York rapper shared earlier this month.

The feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has still been going on since Drake officially launched his lawsuit against Universal Music Group — his and Lamar’s label — claiming “Not Like Us” is “defamatory.”

Hear “Sorry Not Sorry” below.