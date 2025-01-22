Watch Mallrat Perform “Horses” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mallrat’s new album Light hit my face like a straight right out is imminent, arriving in only a couple of weeks, landing on the endearing release date of Valentine’s Day. To celebrate, the Australian pop artist went on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform the single “Horses.”

Singing the relaxed tune from a field, Mallrat is joined by horses as well as chirping birds to maximize the poignancy. Along with “Horses,” Mallrat has shared the previews “Ray Of Light,” “Hocus Pocus,” and “Pavement.” Watch her performance of “Horses” below.