Nada Surf are releasing a covers record, and this Bill Fox cover indicates that they’ve got pretty great taste. For those who don’t know, Bill Fox was part of legendary ’80s Cleveland band the Mice. After some solo albums he stopped doing music entirely. An article in The Believer’s 2007 music issue (with a CD put together by some dude named Brandon Stosuy) revealed that Fox was working as a telemarketer in Cleveland. The article’s author never met Fox, and Fox asked that the story not be republished on the internet (which means, technically, that it doesn’t exist). Nada Surf’s cover of “Electrocution” keeps pretty close to the original, because it’s kinda hard to top the fuzzy AM radio/powerpop vibe that permeates Fox’s version. if i had a hi-fi also includes covers of Kate Bush, Arthur Russell, and Spoon. Here’s the Bill Fox take:



Nada Surf – “Electrocution” (Bill Fox Cover)

if i had a hi-fi tracklist:

01 “Electrocution” (Bill Fox)

02 “Enjoy the Silence” (Depeche Mode)

03 “Love Goes On” (The Go-Betweens)

04 “Janine” (Arthur Russell)

05 “You Were So Warm” (Dwight Twilley)

06 “Love and Anger” (Kate Bush)

07 “The Agony of Laffitte” (Spoon)

08 “Bye Bye Beaute” (Coralie Clement)

09 “Question” (Moody Blues)

10 “Bright Side” (The Soft Pack)

11 “Evolution” (Mercromina)

12 “I Remembered What I Was Going to Say” (The Silly Pillows)

Tour dates:

03/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Let Go)

03/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House (The Weight is a Gift)

03/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Lucky)

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

03/30 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret du Musee Juste Pour *

03/31 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street *

04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*

04/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

04/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

04/13 – London, UK @ ICA

04/14 – London, UK @ ICA

04/15 – Bourges, France (Printemps de Bourges Festival)

04/17 – Strasbourg, France (Artefact Festival)

04/18 – Utrecht, Holland @ Tivoli De Helling

04/19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

04/20 – Koln, Germany @ Gloria

04/21 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ D! Club

04/23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Abart

04/24 – Vienna, Austria @ WUK

04/25 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

04/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido

04/27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

04/28 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

04/30 – Villagarcia de Arosa, Spain (Festival do Norte)

05/01 – Murcia, Spain (SOS Festival)

05/15 – Longirod, Switzerland (Long’l’rock Festival)

05/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #

05/25 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour #

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #

05/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

05/30 – George, WA (Sasquatch Music Festival)

* w/ Dawn Landes and the Hounds

# w/ Telekinesis